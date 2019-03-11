Coroner Confirms The Prodigy’s Keith Flint Died By Suicide

Last week, Keith Flint, vocalist and figurehead for the hugely popular and important UK dance group the Prodigy, died at the way-too-young age of 49. Shortly after his death, Flint’s Prodigy bandmate Liam Howlett wrote on Instagram that Flint “took his own life over the weekend.” Today, we get official confirmation of that news. Flint died by suicide.

The BBC reports that UK coroners opened an inquest into Flint’s death. Flint was found dead in his Essex home last Monday, and the provisional cause of death is hanging. A toxicology result is still forthcoming. According to the coroner’s office, Flint’s death is “not suspicious.”

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org to chat with someone online.