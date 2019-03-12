Britney Spears Feminist Fairy Tale Musical In The Works

A musical featuring Britney Spears songs is in the pipeline to Broadway. The show, which is called Once Upon A One More Time, includes 23 songs from the Spears discography. As The New York Times reports, the musical will not be about Spears’ life but is instead a feminist fairy tale with a plot that sounds honestly insane!!

Per the Times:

[The musical] instead will offer a revisionist look at some legendary characters. In the show, a fortnightly book club whose members include Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty, is working its way through a collection of the Grimms’ fairy tales — the only book they have. But when the women wish for new reading material, a fairy godmother brings them Ms. Friedan’s feminist classic, The Feminine Mystique, and their lives are altered in unexpected ways.

The show is being produced by theater owner James L. Nederlander, and is being directed by Kristin Hanggi (Rock Of Ages) from a book by Jon Hartmere (Bare: A Pop Opera) and choreography from Keone and Mari Madrid (Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself”).

Once Upon A One More Time is being workshopped now. Spears visited one of the workshops last year, and in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter) said: “I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore. This is a dream come true for me!”

The musical will start previews in Chicago in October, where it’s scheduled to run for a few weeks from November to December, with a move to New York anticipated after that.