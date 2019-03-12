The Raconteurs Announce First Show In 8 Years

The Raconteurs are playing their first show in 8 years at a Third Man Records 10-year anniversary celebration show that will take place in Nashville next month.

Jack White’s band with Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler emerged from the dead last year with two new songs. White was recently spotted mixing a new Raconteurs song from his Tesla using an FM transmitter and a walkie talkie, which means that new Raconteurs material is certainly on the way. It’ll be part of their first full-length album since 2008’s Consolers Of The Lonely.

The Third Man Records anniversary show will also feature performances from Lillie Mae, the Gories, Detroit Cobras, and more, as well as DJ sets from the likes of Margo Price and Alison Mosshart. The show goes down on 4/6 at the label’s Nashville headquarters.