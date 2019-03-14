Last week, the Black Keys shared their first song in five years, “Lo/Hi,” following 2014’s Turn Blue. Today, they announce their first tour in four years, their 31-date “Let’s Rock” North America arena tour with Modest Mouse. Modest Mouse’s last album, Strangers To Ourselves, came out in 2015.

Other special tour guests include Shannon & The Clams, *Repeat Repeat, and Jessy Wilson. The Black Keys will also headline 2019’s Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas on 9/21 and, reportedly, Woodstock 50.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on 3/22 at 10 AM local time. Fans who register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform have access to purchase pre-sale tickets on 3/19 at 10 AM. Citi cardmembers will also have access to purchase pre-sale tickets from 3/19 at 11 AM until 3/21 at 10 PM.

TOUR DATES:

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful+

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center*

09/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center*

09/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center*

09/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*

09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*

09/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena*

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

10/02 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*

10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum#

10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena#

10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena#

10/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena#

10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena#

10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden#

10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem#

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena#

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center#

11/05 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center^

11/06 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center^

11/08 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^

11/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center^

11/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena^

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena^

11/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena^

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum^

11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA^

11/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

11/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome^

11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^

+Festival Date

*w/ Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat

# w/ Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson

^ w/ Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams