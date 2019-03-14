Last week, the Black Keys shared their first song in five years, “Lo/Hi,” following 2014’s Turn Blue. Today, they announce their first tour in four years, their 31-date “Let’s Rock” North America arena tour with Modest Mouse. Modest Mouse’s last album, Strangers To Ourselves, came out in 2015.
Other special tour guests include Shannon & The Clams, *Repeat Repeat, and Jessy Wilson. The Black Keys will also headline 2019’s Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas on 9/21 and, reportedly, Woodstock 50.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on 3/22 at 10 AM local time. Fans who register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform have access to purchase pre-sale tickets on 3/19 at 10 AM. Citi cardmembers will also have access to purchase pre-sale tickets from 3/19 at 11 AM until 3/21 at 10 PM.
TOUR DATES:
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful+
09/23 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center*
09/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center*
09/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center*
09/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*
09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*
09/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena*
10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*
10/02 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*
10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum#
10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena#
10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena#
10/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena#
10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena#
10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden#
10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem#
10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena#
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center#
11/05 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center^
11/06 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center^
11/08 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^
11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^
11/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^
11/13 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center^
11/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena^
11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena^
11/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena^
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum^
11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA^
11/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center^
11/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome^
11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^
+Festival Date
*w/ Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat
# w/ Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson
^ w/ Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams