Stereogum is in Texas for SXSW right now, and on Tuesday and Wednesday, we played host to an unofficial day party showcase at Cheer Up Charlies in downtown Austin. We know how to throw a party, and we got both established names and exciting up-and-comers, many of them pulled from our own Band To Watch archives, to play our Stereogum Range Life 2019 event.
bbymutha, Nothing, Rico Nasty, the Chills, SASAMI, Priests, Charly Bliss, and Fontaines D.C. are just the tip of the iceberg of the 24 bands we saw over the course of two days. They’re all beautiful people, and thankfully, we had photographer Daniel Topete on hand to document that beauty with equally beautiful portraits. Check out all of the artists who played Stereogum Range Life 2019 below.