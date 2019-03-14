Stereogum is in Texas for SXSW right now, and on Tuesday and Wednesday, we played host to an unofficial day party showcase at Cheer Up Charlies in downtown Austin. We know how to throw a party, and we got both established names and exciting up-and-comers, many of them pulled from our own Band To Watch archives, to play our Stereogum Range Life 2019 event.

bbymutha, Nothing, Rico Nasty, the Chills, SASAMI, Priests, Charly Bliss, and Fontaines D.C. are just the tip of the iceberg of the 24 bands we saw over the course of two days. They’re all beautiful people, and thankfully, we had photographer Daniel Topete on hand to document that beauty with equally beautiful portraits. Check out all of the artists who played Stereogum Range Life 2019 below.

Bedouine

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

bbymutha

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

The Beths

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Black Midi

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Charly Bliss

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

The Chills

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Control Top

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Disq

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Empath

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Ellis

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Fontaines D.C.

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Gurr

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Illuminati Hotties

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Jess Williamson

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Nothing

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Priests

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Ratboys

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Rico Nasty

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Samia

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

SASAMI

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Sidney Gish

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Sir Babygirl

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Thyla

CREDIT: Daniel Topete

Westerman