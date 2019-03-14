Kacey Musgraves performed at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles alongside Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Martin played piano while she sat atop a giant glowing rainbow and sang “Rainbow” from Golden Hour, one of the best albums of 2018. Musgraves performed the song at this year’s Grammys, where she won the Album Of The Year award.

Ariana Grande also performed at tonight’s award show. She sang “Needy” from her latest album thank u, next. Earlier this week, Grande released a new song with 2 Chainz. Watch clips from Musgraves’ and Grande’s performances below.