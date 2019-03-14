Australian psych-rockers Pond released their new album, Tasmania, earlier this month. Today, they stopped by the Australian radio station Triple J to perform an excellent cover of Madonna’s 1998 hit “Ray Of Light,” which turned 20 just last year.

Former Tame Impala bassist and current Pond frontman Nick Allbrook gives his all to the chorus’ falsetto and nails it. The rest of the band play jovial laser synths and psychedelic riffs, giving Madonna’s original track a frenzied twist. Check out Pond’s cover and Madonna’s original song below.

Read our Ray Of Light 20th anniversary essay here.