Last year, the Beastie Boys Book was released and surviving members Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz went on a book tour in support of it. And it looks like they’re cooking up something else new.

Today, they’ve announced three shows that will take place next month in New York and Philadelphia. They’re being called the Beastie Boys Story and it’s unclear exactly what the shows will entail, but both Ad-Rock and Mike D are involved and it’ll be directed by Spike Jonze. Here are the dates:

04/05 Philadelphia, PA @ The Tower Theater

04/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

04/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

There’s a brief announcement video to go along with it, which you can watch below. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (3/16) — more info here.

Today, Mike D and Ad-Rock sat down for a conversation in Austin at SXSW.