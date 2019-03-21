Martha – “The Void”

In just a few weeks, Martha are releasing their latest album, Love Keeps Kicking, though it’s been a bit since we heard from the Durham punks. The last single they released was the album’s title track back in January, and then “Heart Is Healing” a month before that, but today they are back with a new song, “The Void,” that manages to sound light and focused despite facing down the biggest darkness, the one that’ll consume us all. The chorus’ shouting vocals keep things vague and all-encompassing — “We wait for something for everyone,” they sing — but locks into place for the last rousing sing-a-long: “I saw the devil reflected/ I saw the demon/ I saw the devil, saw the demon, saw the void behind your eyes.”

“‘The Void’ is a sci-fi story, partly-inspired by playing table top RPGs, but informed by the pretty dreadful state of the world at the minute,” the band explained in an interview with NME. “It draws from that cosmic horror tradition, and I think we were trying to channel Roky Erikson with the lyrics. It links narratively to another song on the record, but that will become clearer when it’s actually out!”

Listen below.

Love Keeps Kicking is out 4/5 via Big Scary Monsters/Dirtnap Records. Pre-order it here (UK/EU) or here (US).