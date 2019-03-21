Cardi B Files To Trademark “Okurrr”

Cardi B has filed to trademark her signature catchphrase (catchsound?) “Okurrr,” according to documents obtained by The Blast. Apparently, the rapper plans to use it for her upcoming merch line, which will include “cups and posters.”

Last year, Cardi described the sound as a “cold pigeon in New York City” to Jimmy Fallon. But while Cardi certainly popularized the noise, she’s far from the first to make it. Khloe Kardashian is an original proponent of “Okurrr.” So Khloe and the cold New York pigeon better get their last “Okurrrs” in.

A few days ago, it was announced that Cardi would make her film debut in a stripper revenge movie called Hustlers. “Please Me,” her latest single featuring Bruno Mars, came out last month.

Check out the “Okurrr” document via The Blast.