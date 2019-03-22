Caracara – “New Chemical Hades” Video

“I have become too apocalyptic for my friends to want me around.” Those lyrics are a good way to begin a song! They belong to William Lindsay of Caracara, a Philadelphia band teetering on the borderline between fourth-wave emo and grown-and-stately indie rock.

When they triangulated those coordinates on “Better,” the title track from their forthcoming EP, the result was an exhilarating multi-part epic. In the case of today’s new track “New Chemical Hades,” the end product is something more like a brooding alt-rock radio jam from 1998. I am picking up Our Lady Peace or the Verve Pipe vibes, which I hope Caracara will not take as an insult. I promise I mean it with warm, nostalgic reverence for that moment in music history, and for this moment in Caracara’s own trajectory. They are making some really cool songs right now, and this is one of them.

“New Chemical Hades” arrives with a music video that shows the band in action. Watch it below.

Better is out 3/29 on producer Will Yip’s Memory Music. Pre-order it here.