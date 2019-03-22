In December, a bunch of artists got together at Rough Trade in Brooklyn to perform at a tribute show for the late Scott Hutchison, founder and frontman of Frightened Rabbit, who died last year. Participating performers that night included Ben Gibbard, Julien Baker, Aaron Dessner, Craig Finn, and Kevin Devine.

Today, the rest of the band has made a recording of the concert, which was dubbed A Celebration Of The Songs Of Scott Hutchison, available for all to hear. They had the following statement to share:

This night was not a night of mourning or a night of sadness but a celebration of an extremely special person and the music he created. Scott inspired everyone who met him, heard his lyrics or saw his art. We feel his loss every day but we are all in this together and we carry on strengthened by the support of the people involved in this recording and those around the world who have been affected by Scott’s passing. A huge thank you goes out to Ben Gibbard, Craig Finn, Aaron Dessner, Julien Baker and Kevin Devine for their support, love and kindness in being involved. We want to encourage people who listen to this to laugh, cry, hug and sing in your worst Scottish accent at the top of your lungs and keep the spirit of Scott alive in all our hearts and all our voices. While we’re alive let’s all make tiny changes to Earth.

You can listen to the recording below, or download it here. You can also donate to The Scott Hutchison fund here, a mental health charity that will be officially launched later this year.