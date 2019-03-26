Outside Lands 2019 Lineup

Outside Lands has announced its full 2019 lineup. We already knew the San Francisco fest would be welcoming Paul Simon for a special post-retirement performance this year. Now we know his co-headliners will be Childish Gambino and Twenty One Pilots.
Just below those three in the big-font section of the poster are the Lumineers, Flume, Blink-182, Kygo, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, and Lil Wayne. Some other notable names on the bill include Better Oblivion Community Center, Flying Lotus (billed as Flying Lotus 3D!), Tierra Whack, Ella Mai, Counting Crows, Mavis Staples, Weyes Blood, DJ Koze, Toro y Moi, Denzel Curry, Santigold, Sheck Wes, Yaeji, Phosphorescent, CupCakKe, Cherry Glazerr, Alex Lahey, Miya Folick, and Bebe Rexha.
Outside Lands goes down August 9-11 at Golden Gate Park. Tickets are available here. Find the full lineup below.
LINEUP:
Paul Simon
Childish Gambino
Twenty One Pilots
The Lumineers
Flume
Blink-182
Kygo
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Leon Bridges
Kacey Musgraves
Lil Wayne
Hozier
RL Grime
Ella Mai
Counting Crows
Flying Lotus 3D
Alina Baraz
Mavis Staples
Bebe Rexha
Sheck Wes
The Neighbourhood
Santigold
Better Oblivion Community Center
Toro y Moi
Denzel Curry
Lauren Daigle
San Holo
Judah & the Lion
Big Wild
Bob Moses
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
Wallows
Yaeji
Masego
Phosphorescent
Tierra Whack
DJ Koze
NoMBe
Nahko And Medicine For The People
Aurora
Justin Martin
Dean Lewis
Bea Miller
Shallou
Luttrell
The California Honeydrops
Cautious Clay
half•alive
The Marías
Brasstracks
CupCakKe
Cherry Glazerr
P-Lo
Caamp
Weyes Blood
PJ Morton
The Funk Hunters
Still Woozy
Taylor Bennett
MorMor
Miya Folick
ALLBLACK
SYML
Leven Kali
Alex Lahey
Jupiter & Okwess
Delacey
Altin Gün
Grateful Shred
Amo Amo
Boyfriend
The Seshen
Rainbow Girls
Sandy’s