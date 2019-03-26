Outside Lands 2019 Lineup

Outside Lands has announced its full 2019 lineup. We already knew the San Francisco fest would be welcoming Paul Simon for a special post-retirement performance this year. Now we know his co-headliners will be Childish Gambino and Twenty One Pilots.

Just below those three in the big-font section of the poster are the Lumineers, Flume, Blink-182, Kygo, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, and Lil Wayne. Some other notable names on the bill include Better Oblivion Community Center, Flying Lotus (billed as Flying Lotus 3D!), Tierra Whack, Ella Mai, Counting Crows, Mavis Staples, Weyes Blood, DJ Koze, Toro y Moi, Denzel Curry, Santigold, Sheck Wes, Yaeji, Phosphorescent, CupCakKe, Cherry Glazerr, Alex Lahey, Miya Folick, and Bebe Rexha.

Outside Lands goes down August 9-11 at Golden Gate Park. Tickets are available here. Find the full lineup below.

LINEUP:

Paul Simon

Childish Gambino

Twenty One Pilots

The Lumineers

Flume

Blink-182

Kygo

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Leon Bridges

Kacey Musgraves

Lil Wayne

Hozier

RL Grime

Ella Mai

Counting Crows

Flying Lotus 3D

Alina Baraz

Mavis Staples

Bebe Rexha

Sheck Wes

The Neighbourhood

Santigold

Better Oblivion Community Center

Toro y Moi

Denzel Curry

Lauren Daigle

San Holo

Judah & the Lion

Big Wild

Bob Moses

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Wallows

Yaeji

Masego

Phosphorescent

Tierra Whack

DJ Koze

NoMBe

Nahko And Medicine For The People

Aurora

Justin Martin

Dean Lewis

Bea Miller

Shallou

Luttrell

The California Honeydrops

Cautious Clay

half•alive

The Marías

Brasstracks

CupCakKe

Cherry Glazerr

P-Lo

Caamp

Weyes Blood

PJ Morton

The Funk Hunters

Still Woozy

Taylor Bennett

MorMor

Miya Folick

ALLBLACK

SYML

Leven Kali

Alex Lahey

Jupiter & Okwess

Delacey

Altin Gün

Grateful Shred

Amo Amo

Boyfriend

The Seshen

Rainbow Girls

Sandy’s