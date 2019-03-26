Lowly – “Stephen”

Danish art-pop/electro-rock experimentalists Lowly have a sophomore album on the way soon called Hifalutin. Following up their last single “Baglaens,” the group just dropped a ghostly new track called “Stephen,” written on the same day that Dr. Hawking died.

“Stephen” feels itchy and frenetic. A jazzy rhythm runs throughout, with a full-bodied accompaniment of mournful strings and synths. The track’s centerpiece is vocalist Soffie Viemose’s duet with a vocoder-inflected voice — an apt conjuring of title’s subject. Speaking about “Stephen,” Lowly call it “contemplation and sadness of what happens to the world when so many genius cells turn off and leave us.”

Check out the dates for Lowly’s European tour and listen to “Stephen” below.

TOUR DATES

04/18/ – Paris, France @ 1999

04/19 – Gent, Belgium @ Trefpunt

04/20 – Melkweg, Amsterdam @ Nordic Delights

05/03 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

05/04 – Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds

05/05 – Liverpool @ Liverpool Sound City

05/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/07 – London, UK @ Moth Club

05/08 – Bristol, UK @ Hy Brasil

Hifalutin is out 4/12 on Bella Union. Pre-order it here.