Jane Weaver – “Slow Motion (LOOPS Variation)” Video

Jane Weaver has actively been making music for nearly three decades now. With such a dense and diverse discography, it makes sense that at this point would arise a moment of reflection. Later this year, Weaver is releasing Loops In The Secret Society, her tenth LP. The album contains new tracks, but mainly variations on songs from 2014’s The Silver Globe and 2017’s Modern Kosmology, which contained the original “Slow Motion.”

“Slow Motion (LOOPS Variation)” is being released today along with a video that feels like a glance through a retro kaleidoscope. It’s oddly fitting, as disparate eyeballs and pansies swirl in and out of focus. The original track was an arpeggiated amalgamation of popular and modern textures. In the new reimagining of this sonic landscape, some tones are pushed to the side while deep layers of warbling synths take their places. The flattened drums sound more 808-like, while the bass line readily stands on its own, vexing in and out for added emphasis.

Check out the super psychedelic video for “Slow Motion (LOOPS Variation)” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Element (Loops Variation)”

02 “Milk Loop”

03 “Arrows (Loops Variation)”

04 “Found Birds”

05 “H>A>K (Loops Variation)”

06 “Did You See Butterflies (Loops Variation)”

07 “Sun house”

08 “I Wish (Loops Variation)”

09 “Mission Desire (Loops Variation)”

10 “Battle Ropes”

11 “Found Birds”

12 “Slow Motion (Loops Variation)”

13 “Margins”

14 “Cells (Loops Variation)”

15 “Code (Loops Variation)”

16 “Signs Are Rising”

17 “Ravenspoint (Loops Variation)”

18 “Sous Le Même Soleil, Vie Disparu Dans Le Ciel (Loops Variation)”

19 “Majic Milk (Loops Variation)”

20 “Conduit”

21 “Ivana Vessel”

22 “Battle Ropes”

Loops In The Secret Society is out 6/21 on Fire Records. Pre-order the album here.