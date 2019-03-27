Roxy Music Will Reunite, But Without Brian Eno, At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Roxy Music are being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year, and most of its members will reunite to perform at the ceremony. As Pitchfork reports, frontman Brian Ferry will join Andy Mackay and Phil Manzanera to perform at the ceremony. It’s not technically a true Roxy Music reunion, however, because Brian Eno and Paul Thompson will not be in attendance.

Ferry, Mackay, and Manzanera (plus Thompson) played together as recently as 2011, though they broke up again in 2014 after a reunion that started in 2001 for the band’s 30th anniversary.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony takes place this Friday. Roxy Music will be inducted by Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor.