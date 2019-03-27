Jim Jarmusch’s new zombie movie has just been announced. It hits theaters on 6/14 via Focus Features, as Variety reports. Jarmusch wrote and directed The Dead Don’t Die, which boasts an all-star cast including Iggy Pop, RZA, Tom Waits, Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver, Selena Gomez, and Carol Kane.

The director has previously collaborated with Iggy Pop, who played a small role in 1995’s Dead Man. He has also worked with RZA, who scored and acted in Ghost Dog: The Way Of The Samurai in 1999. Tom Waits starred in 1986’s Down By Law. 2003’s Coffee And Cigarettes features a vignette where Waits and Iggy Pop are in conversation. RZA, GZA, and Bill Murray star in another short from that film.

Back in February, Jarmusch and Jozef van Wissem released a collaborative album called An Attempt To Draw Aside The Veil. In 2017, he put out an EP with his drone-rock trio, SQÜRL. The year prior, he directed the Stooges documentary, Gimme Danger.