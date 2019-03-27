Salt-N-Pepa Miniseries Coming To Lifetime

Salt-N-Pepa’s here (with a new scripted miniseries)! A show about the Queens hip-hop duo is coming to Lifetime, as Variety reports. Salt-N-Pepa will incorporate hits like “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “What a Man,” and “Shoop” into the story of Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton.

The project is executive produced by James and Denton, along with Queen Latifah. So far, a release date has not been shared.

Last year, Salt-N-Pepa released a song with New Kids On The Block, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, and Naughty By Nature. They also performed with En Vogue at the Billboard Music Awards.