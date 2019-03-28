For nearly a decade, Natalie Mering has been making music under the name Weyes Blood, drawing on the lush beauty of ’70s Laurel Canyon singer-songwriter music and refracting it through her own oblique lens. In that time, Mering’s music has been growing grander and more confident. In 2016, she released Front Row Seat To Earth, an absolute stunner of an album. And now, she’s exceeded it.

Next week, Mering will release the new album Titanic Rising. It’s an album that sounds like nothing else, and it’s hard to even attach a genre tag to it: New-age country-rock, maybe? The album takes full advantage of Mering’s expressive, controlled alto and her knack for extravagant arrangements. As a lyricist, she gets into big, specific themes — faraway galaxies, for instance, or the way we lose ourselves in the modern myths of movies. And the album sound glorious. It’s a huge, searching headphones record, an album made for edible buzzes and thick shag carpets.

We’ve posted a few early tracks from Titanic Rising: “Andromeda,” “Everyday,” “Movies.” Those songs are all good, but they demand to be heard in the full context of the album. And right now, you can do exactly that. Titanic Rising is streaming in full over at NPR, and you can listen to it here.

Titanic Rising is out 4/5 via Sub Pop Records. Pre-order it here.