Versing – “Renew” Video

Versing, the Seattle based foursome, have a new album coming out in May called 10000. We’ve already heard two tracks from the upcoming album: “Tethered” (which came out before Us and is unrelated, we think) and “Offering.” Today, the group is sharing “Renew,” the final track from the album.

“Renew” has more of a straightforward rocking flavoring to it than the other two singles, which relied on scorching dissonance and feedback loops. A shrilling lead guitar hangs out on a singular note through the opening, then slides back and forth, creating the centerpiece riff. While this track is a bit more melodic, the vocalizations give it a very distinctive Northwest aesthetic. Obviously the lyrics are significant, but the guitar textures make this one, which builds in both density and pitch throughout, an excellent and most rewarding closer.

The song is best experienced via a wild 360-degree video directed by Claire Buss, which you can watch below.

10000 is out 5/3 on Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.