Tame Impala is the musical guest on this weekend’s Sandra Oh-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. They just shared the episode’s promo video, featuring Oh, Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker, and Kenan Thompson. Oh carries the weight, as she should.

She jokes about trying her hand at comedy and Prince Harry making an appearance. “The show’s in four days,” Thompson reminds her. Parker makes amused and confused expressions throughout. At one point he goes, “That was good.”

This will be Tame Impala’s SNL debut, aside from when Parker played guitar for Travis Scott’s performance last October. Last week, Tame Impala released “Patience,” their first new song since 2015’s masterful, pop-forward Currents. Earlier this year, Tame Impala was featured on Theophilus London’s “Whiplash.”

Check out the promo for this weekend’s episode of SNL.