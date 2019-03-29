The Carters Accept GLAAD Media Award, JAY-Z To Receive NAACP President’s Award Tomorrow

Superstar couple JAY-Z and Beyoncé are getting a lot of awards this week. Tomorrow, The Hollywood Reporter reports, JAY-Z will receive the President’s Award during the 50th NAACP Image Awards. “The President’s Award is an honor we carefully bestow upon an individual, maintaining its significance and commitment to recognizing excellence in service that directly affects our community,” says NAACP president Derrick Johnson. “Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilizing his global platform to create everlasting change. There is no better time than now, as we celebrate our 50th year, to honor him with this award.”

And yesterday, JAY-Z and Beyoncé both received the Vanguard Award for their continued support of the LGBTQ community at the GLAAD Media Awards, Billboard reports. After accepting the award, JAY-Z thanked his mother, who won a special GLAAD Award last year for coming out on “Smile,” a track off of JAY-Z’s 2017 album 4:44. “This journey is filled with highs, lows and a lot of learning,” he said. “I’m following in her footsteps of spreading love and acceptance, and her beautiful speech at the end of the song ‘Smile,’ and for allowing me to tell her story. So I want everyone to acknowledge her.”

During her own acceptance speech, Beyoncé dedicated the award to her uncle Johnny, “the most fabulous gay man I have ever known,” who helped raise her and her sister. “He lived his truth, he was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn’t as accepting,” she said. “And witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experience I’ve ever lived. I’m hopeful that his struggle served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely. LGBTQI rights are human rights. To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right, who you make love to and take that ass to Red Lobster is your human right!”