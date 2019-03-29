Already a Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer as part of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks was inducted as a solo act as part of the Class of 2019 on Friday (March 29) at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Rock’s premier bohemian chanteuse opened the show with the pounding 1983 hit “Stand Back” from her second solo effort The Wild Heart.

“This is the original cape from ‘Stand Back,’” Nicks pointed out to the crowd. “My frugal mother would’ve appreciated that.” Well, at least eventually. “If she found out how much it cost in 1983 ($3,000), she would’ve grounded me, even though I was too old to ground.”

Next up she hit “Leather and Lace,” her Don Henley duet from her solo debut Bella Donna, and naturally, Henley came out to trade vocals on the classic. Her following song saw another surprise guest — Harry Styles, whom she described as a friend she’s become “quite close with” recently. Guitar in hand, Styles filled in for the late Tom Petty on the smash duet “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” keeping true to the original without resorting to a karaoke-esque imitation. Looking dapper in a sharp blue suit, he seemed totally comfortable sharing the stage with one of rock’s greatest legends.

Naturally, she closed with “Edge Of Seventeen,” one of the greatest, most unforgettable rock songs of the era.

Styles returned to the stage for Stevie’s induction speech, lauding her as the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock Hall for a second time.

“She is forever current,” Styles said, revealing that one of her Mac songs was the first tune he knew all the words to. “‘Dreams’ was the first song I knew all the words to before I even knew what it meant — I thought it was a song about the weather,” he said to laughter.

“She’s so wise and serene; she sees all the romance and drama in the world, and she celebrates it,” the One Direction singer said. “She’s the magically gypsy godmother that occupies all the space in between,” he said referring to her as a “rock n’ roll Nina Simone” who gives other people “permission to be themselves.”

He also blamed her for plenty of running mascara — even his own: “She’s responsible for more running mascara, including my own, than all the bad dates in history…. She is everything you ever wanted in a lady, a lover and a friend.”

