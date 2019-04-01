Drake, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, & More Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle

People in the hip-hop world and beyond are reeling from the death of Nipsey Hussle. The widely beloved LA rapper was shot outside his Marathon Clothing Company store in Hyde Park yesterday, and many of the biggest names in music have paid tribute. Perhaps the biggest among those names is Drake, who posted a lengthy message to Instagram honoring Nipsey.

The two rappers go way back. Drake guested on a song from Nipsey’s Bullets Ain’t Got No Name, Vol. 3 way back in 2009, when Drake was in the throes of his rapid rise with So Far Gone. Above, they’re pictured in 2010 at a nightclub with T.I. And in his message, Drake says he had been communicating with Nipsey about linking up for another single this summer.

Here’s what Drake wrote:

Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.

Bruno Mars also worked with Hussle before he was a superstar. On Twitter, he shared a note about his experience collaborating with Hussle:

Nipsey was one of the first artist[sic] I ever worked with about 10 years ago when I started producing. When he showed up to the studio not only was he extremely talented but I remember him being an absolute gentleman. like an old soul. As he grew more successful I would watch his interviews and tell everybody how much I loved the way he carried himself and the positive things he was doing for his neighborhood and the community. It was very obvious he had so much more to offer than music. It breaks my heart to see he’s gone. Im praying for his family and friends. R.I.P NIPSEY. Thank you for blessing so many people.

Another superstar who publicly mourned Nipsey last night was Rihanna, who wrote, “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!” Among the many other figures honoring him were Pharrell, Chance The Rapper, Meek Mill, Dr. Dre, Kehlani, 21 Savage, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Vince Staples, Issa Rae, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Steph Curry, and Michael B. Jordan. Check out the outpouring of love below.

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019

Broke me…. we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

heartbroken and speechless

god bless your beautiful family

just spoke about working… a community legend. a humble king… forreal. ah this don’t feel real. wow. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 1, 2019

Real one after real one smh R.I.P Nipsey the solid morals you stood on and your legacy will last 4L!! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) April 1, 2019

REST IN PEACE NIPSEY HUSSLE — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) April 1, 2019

Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 1, 2019

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

Maaaan this got me sick… prayers to @LaurenLondon and the rest of the family 🙏🏾 #RIPNipsey — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 1, 2019