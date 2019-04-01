Intellexual – “intlxl” (Feat. Taylor Morrow-Simmons & Dan The Man)

Nico Segal and Nate Fox teased a new project called Intellexual last week. Today the two musicians — core members of the Social Experiment, which functions as Chance The Rapper’s backing band among other activities — have revealed the details on that project.

As a duo, Segal and Fox are calling themselves Intellexual. They’re releasing their self-titled album next week. As hinted at in last week’s movie-style trailer, the guest list includes Vic Mensa, Esperanza Spalding, Peter Cottontale, Raury, Grace Weber, Benny Sings, DJ Spinn, Francis Starlite, and Segal’s father Craig among others. Notably, Segal and Fox also contribute lead vocals for the first time. It’s billed as a futuristic spin on a classic singer-songwriter record.

Today they’ve shared a debut single called “intlxl” to offer a preview of the new direction. A collaboration with Taylor Morrow-Simmons and Dan The Man, the quasi-eponymous track is dreamy and soulful, a twinkling cloud propelled forward by gusts of booming bass. Notably, it’s not on the tracklist for the new album; consider it more of an appetizer.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Popstar”

02 “Sing It Louder”

03 “Money”

04 “Call You”

05 “Overthinking”

06 “Boca”

07 “Roxstar”

08 “Friction”

09 “Like I Feel”

10 “Coincidence”

11 “Over The Hill”

Intellexual is out 4/12 on Fantasy Records. Pre-order it here.