Aspiring singers compete on NBC’s The Voice. Now, the network has developed a spinoff for aspiring songwriters called Songland. Adam Levine, who acts as a singing coach on The Voice, is the host.

The show’s contracts originally stated that contestants would be signing away all rights to their songs, but they changed it due to backlash. Executive producer Audrey Morrissey reassured audiences that the show is meant to be “a celebration of songwriters and their craft.” Today, we see the first promo for that celebration.

John Legend is the first voice you hear in the video: “Every artist is looking for one thing: that next great songwriter.” The trailer features the Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, Megan Trainor, Macklemore, Will.I.Am, and a host of crying/singing contestants. They promise to “pull back the curtain and show you how music is made.” Check it out below.

Songland premieres 05/28 on NBC.