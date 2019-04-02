Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 Lineup

New York radio station Hot 97’s Summer Jam stadium show is arguably the biggest annual concert in hip-hop. Every year the station rounds up some of the genre’s hottest names to perform at MetLife Stadium just over the river in New Jersey. The poster is usually a good look at who’s ruling rap at that moment in time, though there are always a few notable omissions, some of whom will probably show up as surprise guests.

This year’s Summer Jam lineup is topped by Cardi B, Meek Mill, and Migos. Also onstage inside the stadium will be Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Rich The Kid, Funk Flex, Davido, Casanova, Melii, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cash Doll. The Festival Stage in the parking lot will feature Trippie Redd, Blueface, Nicole Bus, G4 Boyz, and additional City Girls and Melii performances.

Here are some of the names that aren’t on the lineup that have been mainstays near the top of the Billboard charts lately: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott (who’s headlining Jay-Z’s Made In America festival later in the summer alongside Cardi), Post Malone, J. Cole, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Gunna, Kodak Black, 21 Savage. Will any of them make a surprise appearance? Even if not, Cardi’s hometown set will probably be a lot of fun.