Watch Gun Outfit Play New Song “Teardrops (Classic Hell On Earth)” At Getty Museum

Last year, the cultishly beloved LA-via-Olympia band Gun Outfit performed at the Getty Museum, where they played a new track called “Teardrops (Classic Hell On Earth).” Director Mike Stoltz was on hand to document it, and the band has just released a live performance video highlighting the song. It combines footage from the show with behind-the-scenes shots of the group recording on a new tape machine. It’s the band’s first new material since 2017’s great Out Of Range, and it’s as shaggy and transportive as their best.

Stoltz gave some background on the performance and accompanying video in a statement:

There were a lot of unknowns with this performance, so the approach taken with the camera was one of surprise. I was seeing and hearing these versions for the first time through the camera on my shoulder, a cyclops stumbling upon this performance in a manicured non-space tucked away amidst opulence and beauty. Daniel scripted narrative events that would take place in the audience throughout the set, one of which you see here in this excerpt. Shortly after their performance at the Getty Gun Outfit christened their new tape machine setup, and I wanted to be there to capture it on film. The band’s core and I set up in their home studio under artificial lighting. The combined imagery you see represents two ends of the document perspective – the curious camera trying to capture bits and pieces of a confident, well-practiced expanded version of the band juxtaposed with a tightly composed scene of the musicians experimenting with a piece of recording equipment for the very first time.

Watch and listen below.