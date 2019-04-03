Swedish pop singer Lykke Li is putting together an event called YOLA Fest, a day-long music festival featuring an all-female lineup. In addition to Lykke Li, the fest will include performances by Charli XCX, CupcakKe, Cat Power, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ambar Lucid and a special acoustic set from Courtney Love & The Chateau Band, plus additional artists yet to be announced. It’ll take place 6/8 at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

YOLA Fest is named after and presented by YOLA Mezcal, a female-run mezcal brand co-founded by Lykke Li alongside Yola Jimenez and Gina Correll Aglietti. Based in Oaxaca, Mexico, YOLA only employs women in its hand-bottling facility and sales force. YOLA Fest is also partnered with Arcade Fire’s PLUS1 initiative, and a portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.

Tickets to YOLA Fest will go on sale this Friday, 4/5, at 10AM PT on yolafest.com.