Apple Music Overtakes Spotify In US Paid Subscribers: Report

Apple Music now has more paid subscribers in the United States than Spotify, Reuters reports. According to a person familiar with the matter, Apple’s streaming service had 28 million paid subscriber at the end of February, while Spotify had 26 million.

Neither Apple nor Spotify disclose their country-level listener data, and both companies declined to comment. Analysts believe that Spotify has more subscribers than Apple outside the United States, and even in the US, Spotify still has more total listeners due to the ad-supported free tier of its service.

As of Spotify’s most recent earnings report in February, the platform had 96 million total premium subscribers and 207 million active users, including 28.8 million premium subscribers and 62.1 million monthly active listeners in North America. Apple does not regularly disclose its subscriber counts; the last official count was 50 million in May 2018.