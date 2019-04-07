Tonight, Thom Yorke performed at the National’s Bryce Dessner’s Minimalist Dream House show in Paris. He performed alongside piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque and premiered his first classical composition, “Don’t Fear The Light.”

Yorke also played “Suspirium” from his Suspiria soundtrack and a new song called “Gawpers.” David Chalmin and Dessner joined Yorke on guitar for “Suspirium.”

Earlier in the evening, Dessner played music from his new solo album, El Chan. There were also performances from Chalmin, David Lang, Caroline Shaw, Timo Andres, and Max Richter. Check out footage from the event below.