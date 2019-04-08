Pip Blom – “Ruby” Video

At the end of next month, the Amsterdam band (and person) Pip Blom are releasing their debut album, Boats, the culmination of a series of one-offs and demos that stretch back to 2013. They shared its lead single, “Daddy Issues,” last month, and today they’re putting out another new song, “Ruby.”

This one’s nervy and pointed, bursting into a fuzz of noise in the chorus. Blom sounds disaffected and listless, making plans and never following up on them, wrapped up in her own head. The track comes attached to a music video by Raymond Van Mill featuring the band rendered in grainy footage.

Watch and listen below.

Boat is out 5/31 via PIAS/Heavenly. Pre-order it here.