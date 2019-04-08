Body Type – “Free To Air” Video

Body Type are a Sydney-based self-described “trash can girl band.” In practice, this title translates musically to jangly, heart-on-sleeve indie rock in a similar vein to Hinds. Body Type has a new EP on the way, EP2, and the ladies have released a music video today in the lead up.

Like any proper trash can girl band, Body Type’s Matthew Griffin-directed clip for “Free To Air” is appropriately weird, gross and endearing. We’re treated to bizarre shots of faces swapped onto other heads signing as well as sausage and carrot fingers slapping guitar strings.

Lead guitarist Annabel Blackman provides more context for the song and video:

“Free To Air” is about an old neighbor whose life seemed to play out entirely in his lounge room in front of the TV, which he blasted day and night. My bedroom faced looking into his lounge room, so it was almost like we were waking up and watching the morning news together or having a TV dinner after work…it was definitely not that romantic in reality though. We invited the esteemed video artist & 10/10 person, Matt Griffin, to make a video for the song because he is a master manipulator of screens and could slice us into an assortment of scenes and onto bodies without needing us to be physically present, which is the perfect disembodied embodiment to accompany the song.

Watch “Free To Air” and the EP’s lead single, “Stingray,” below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Stingray”

02 “Free To Air”

03 “UMA”

04 “Insomnia”

05 “Sad Wax”

TOUR DATES

05/04 – Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds Festival

05/05 – Newcastle, UK @ Hit The North Festival

05/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

05/08 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

05/09-11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/12 – Dublin, IR @ Eastbound @ The Sound House

05/15 – London, UK @ Moth Club

05/16 – Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights

05/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

05/18 – Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

05/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

EP2 is out 5/3 via Partisan/Inertia. Pre-order it here.