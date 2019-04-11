The F16s – “Amber” Video

The F16s are a four-piece band from Chennai, India that make dreamy, pop-slanted earworms. They utilize guitar, bass, percussion and synths to make tunes that are slinky yet direct, hazy yet sharp. The group has a new EP, WKND FRNDS, coming later this month via House Arrest following up their 2016 debut album Triggerpunkte. Today, the F16s are making a strong visual statement with the charming animated music video they’ve shared for their song “Amber.”

Unfolding against the F16s’ laid-back, bubbly hooks, “Amber” follows a young woman, eager to fit in, purchasing a new face online. However, she finds that the fruits of e-commerce are not always what they’re cracked up to be. The video was conceptualized by Deepti Sharma, who says she looked to films including Black Swan, Perfect Blue, and Paprika for inspiration. “I wanted the tone of the film to be bizarre, but calm and nostalgic on the surface, which also went with the vaporwave inspired aesthetic.”

The band adds, “Deepti hit us up from the ether, and everything just fell into place. Her idea, backed by the initial storyboards, was an instant hit, and we just ran with it from there. We added a couple of nods to where we’re from by peppering the video with little cameos from our friends in the Indian music scene.”

Watch “Amber” below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Baby’s Beak”

02 “Boudoir”

03 “Amber”

04 “Wknd Frnds”

WKND FRNDS is out 5/31 via House Arrest. Pre-order it here.