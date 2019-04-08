Nipsey Hussle Public Memorial Taking Place In LA On Thursday

This Thursday, a public memorial for Nipsey Hussle will be held at the LA Staples Center. The event is called Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life and tickets are available to California residents only.

The LA rapper was fatally shot late last month outside of his Marathon Clothing Company store. The shooting was reportedly tied to a personal dispute, not gang violence.

A vigil for Hussle was held outside Marathon the following night, but was shut down once it turned violent. Several people were seriously injured— at least one was struck by a car and another suffered a “penetrating injury.”

Hussle was a prominent figure in the West Coast rap scene, dropping mixtape after mixtape for over ten years. Last year, he released his debut studio album, Victory Lap, which received a Grammy nod for Best Rap Album.

Since his death, fellow rappers and friends have been paying tribute with statements and performances. J. Cole recently performed his 2014 song “Love Yourz” in tribute to Nipsey Hussle at Dreamville Festival. YG shared an emotional statement and pushed back the release of his surprise album.

Tickets for Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM local time. Get more information here.