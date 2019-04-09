J Mascis – “Don’t Do Me Like That” (Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Cover)

J Mascis, the legendary singer and shredder at the heart of Dinosaur Jr., released a chilled-out solo album called Elastic Days near the end of last year. Today he’s back with a single that features a bit more of his signature guitar heroics: a cover of the Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers classic “Don’t Do Me Like That,” the same tune he was captured singing in a mostly empty Massachusetts karaoke bar last summer.
Petty originally released “Don’t Do Me Like That” on Damn The Torpedoes, an album that turns 40 later this year. Its barroom stomp is not the exact kind of sludgy post-Neil rockin’ Mascis is known for, but Mascis, one of the most distinctive singers and guitarists in music, puts his unmistakable stamp on everything he touches. If you liked what he did with it at on karaoke night, you’re going to love this.
Mascis has timed the release of his “Don’t Do Me Like That” cover to promote an upcoming round of tour dates around the world. He’s got two shows in Japan this month, UK dates in May, and a run through continental Europe in the summer months, plus a gig back home in Massachusetts in June. Gotta stay busy while Lou Barlow occupies himself with a new Sebadoh album!
Hear the cover below, where you can also see Mascis’ tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
04/16 – Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya WWWX
04/17 – Osaka, Japan @ Drop
05/09 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
05/10 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
05/11 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall
05/13 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s [SOLD OUT]
05/14 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford
05/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
05/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club
05/18 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla [SOLD OUT]
05/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla
06/15 – Provincetown, MA @ Twenty Summers @ The Hawthorne Barn
06/21 – Athens, Greece @ AN Club
07/01 – Hamburg, Germany @ Knust
07/03 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
07/06 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
07/08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord
07/09 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown [SOLD OUT]
07/11 – Genova, Italy @ Giardini Luzzati
07/12 – Prato, Italy @ Festival Delle Colline
07/14 – Rome, Italy @ Rome Unplugged in Monti