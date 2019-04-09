J Mascis – “Don’t Do Me Like That” (Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Cover)

J Mascis, the legendary singer and shredder at the heart of Dinosaur Jr., released a chilled-out solo album called Elastic Days near the end of last year. Today he’s back with a single that features a bit more of his signature guitar heroics: a cover of the Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers classic “Don’t Do Me Like That,” the same tune he was captured singing in a mostly empty Massachusetts karaoke bar last summer.

Petty originally released “Don’t Do Me Like That” on Damn The Torpedoes, an album that turns 40 later this year. Its barroom stomp is not the exact kind of sludgy post-Neil rockin’ Mascis is known for, but Mascis, one of the most distinctive singers and guitarists in music, puts his unmistakable stamp on everything he touches. If you liked what he did with it at on karaoke night, you’re going to love this.

Mascis has timed the release of his “Don’t Do Me Like That” cover to promote an upcoming round of tour dates around the world. He’s got two shows in Japan this month, UK dates in May, and a run through continental Europe in the summer months, plus a gig back home in Massachusetts in June. Gotta stay busy while Lou Barlow occupies himself with a new Sebadoh album!

Hear the cover below, where you can also see Mascis’ tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

04/16 – Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya WWWX

04/17 – Osaka, Japan @ Drop

05/09 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

05/10 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

05/11 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall

05/13 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s [SOLD OUT]

05/14 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

05/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

05/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

05/18 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla [SOLD OUT]

05/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla

06/15 – Provincetown, MA @ Twenty Summers @ The Hawthorne Barn

06/21 – Athens, Greece @ AN Club

07/01 – Hamburg, Germany @ Knust

07/03 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

07/06 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

07/08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord

07/09 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown [SOLD OUT]

07/11 – Genova, Italy @ Giardini Luzzati

07/12 – Prato, Italy @ Festival Delle Colline

07/14 – Rome, Italy @ Rome Unplugged in Monti