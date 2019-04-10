Watch Juliana Hatfield’s New Mini-Documentary Undiscovered Planet

Juliana Hatfield has had a busy few years. Her latest album, Weird, came out back in January. In 2018, she released the full-length covers album Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John, following her 2017 LP Pussycat. Today, the alt-rock icon stars in a new mini documentary called Undiscovered Planet.

Director David Doobinin gives the viewer an intimate window into Hatfield’s life and art. She plays guitar, sings, reads, and draws, reflects on living in solitude, learning rhythm, and escapist fantasies. Doobinin previously shot and directed the two videos from Hatfield’s Olivia Newton-John album. The two have discussed potentially documenting the making of her next album.

“What always struck me about Juliana the previous times we worked together is her physicality. The way she moves through each moment,” Doobinin says in a statement. “It’s an unselfconscious dance that teeters between a stumbling Chevy Chase and a Runway Model. She has this fearlessness in her music and the way she lives her life. I wanted to try and capture some of that. We both aren’t afraid to pay tribute to those in between, unpolished moments.”

Watch Undiscovered Planet below.

TOUR DATES

05/20 Brighton @ The Prince Albert

05/21 London @ O2 Academy Islington

05/22 Bristol @ Thekla

05/23 Nottingham @ The Rescue Rooms

05/24 Glasgow @ CCA

05/25 Manchester @ Manchester Academy – Gigantic Festival

05/26 Birmingham @ Institute

06/19 Philadelphia @ World Cafe Live

06/21 Detroit @ The Magic Bag

06/22 Evanston @ Out Of Space (with Liz Phair)

06/23 Cleveland @ Music Box

06/24 Pittsburgh @ Club Cafe

06/26 Washington, DC @ Union Stage