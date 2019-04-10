Flying Lotus Previews New Perfect Film Score

Since Flying Lotus released 2014’s You’re Dead!, the producer born Steven Ellison has largely turned to scoring television and film, including his own directorial debut Kuso, which came out in 2016. FlyLo has a few new projects in the works though, including a rumored proper full-length that was teased at SXSW, and one of those is the score for the film Perfect, which hits select theaters next month.

The sci-fi film was directed by Eddie Alcazar, who Flying Lotus previously collaborated with on the short film FUCKKKYOUUU. It was executive produced by Steven Soderbergh and is being released through Brainfeeder’s film wing. “Brainfeeder’s film division was created to build an infrastructure for the talents of the new avant garde, the new left field, the NEXT new wave,” FlyLo said in a statement (via Pitchfork) about the project. “Perfect is one of several collaborations I’ve worked on with Eddie Alcazar, and I’m so glad that this unique vision is ready to make its way into this world.”

Watch a clip from Perfect, which features a new FlyLo song, as well as the film’s official trailer below.

Perfect will be in theaters in NYC on 5/17 and LA on 5/24.