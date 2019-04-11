Gia Margaret – “Birthday” Video

Last year, Gia Margaret released her really excellent debut album, There’s Always Glimmer, which led us to name the Chicago-based musician one of the best new artists to emerge out of 2018. Today, she’s revisiting the album’s first single, “Birthday,” with a music video that makes the song’s absence come to life.

Directed by Matt Gehl, it’s understated but haunting, as Margaret lays down and wakes up surrounded by manifestations of that loss. They take the form of human-sized creatures, one covered by a blanket, another made out of electronics and another that turns into a giant teddy bear. It’s an affecting clip that makes a lot of out of a little.

Watch below.

There’s Always Glimmer is out now via Orindal Records.