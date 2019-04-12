1 Dead, Others Hurt In Shooting During Nipsey Hussle Funeral Procession

One person was killed and multiple others injured when a shooting took place Thursday afternoon (April 11) during the funeral procession for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.

A total of four people were shot at 103rd Street and Main Street during the procession, according to Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore.

The victims were described as three African-American men and one African-American woman all between the ages of 30 to 50, said Moore via social media.

It is unclear which victim died.

Suspects in gray Hyundai fired on the victims, the chief said.

“We must stop this senseless violence,” Moore added.

Enormous crowds gathered Thursday to pay their respects to Hussle as his body was carried from the public funeral at Staples Center to South LA where he was born and raised.

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and community activist was killed March 31.

Days after the killing, Eric Ronald Holder, 29, was arrested in the city of Bellflower, southeast of L.A. by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He has since been charged with Hussle’s murder.

Holder is being represented by Chris Darden, who made a name for himself as a prosecutor during the mid-90s O.J. Simpson trial.

Holder remains in jail on $5 million bond.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.