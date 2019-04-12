Emily Reo – “Strawberry” Video

Emily Reo’s great new album, Only You Can See It, is out today. You should listen to it! To celebrate the album’s release, Reo has shared a music video for its first single, “Strawberry,” that was directed by Kevin Van Witt. Reo is at the center of a crew of cheerleaders that head to a basketball game, fending off dudes that try to get too close to them along the way. The video mirrors the songs lyrics, from its biting lines like “not seen as capable/ just someone’s property” to the sing-songy chant of an ending. Watch the video below.

TOUR DATES:

04/12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA

04/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High * +

04/14 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord *

04/16 Portland, OR @ Turn Turn Turn * ^

04/17 Tacoma, WA @ Real Art * ^

04/18 Seattle, WA @ Woodland Theater *

04/24 Washington, D.C. @ Comet Ping Pong *

04/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right * +

04/27 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA*

04/28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project *

04/29 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room *

04/30 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout *

05/01 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar *

05/02 Toronto, ON @ Burdock *

05/03 Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea *

05/04 Boston, MA @ Lilypad *

* w/ Foxes In Fiction

^ w/ Ancient Pools

+ Only You Can See It Record Release show

Only You Can See It is out 4/12 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.