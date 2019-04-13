Watch Childish Gambino & Rihanna’s New Film Guava Island

Childish Gambino headlined the first day of Coachella last night. And at 3:01AM ET, just after his set, his new film Guava Island began streaming for free on Amazon Prime for 18 hours. You can watch it here, and you can also catch it on the Coachella YouTube livestream tonight at 8PM.

Guava Island, directed by Hiro Murai and filmed in Cuba, stars Donald Glover as Deni, a singer trying to unite the people of his island by putting on a music festival. Rihanna stars as his girlfriend Kofi, and Nonso Anozie plays a local tycoon who attempts to stop Deni’s plans. Letitia Wright also appears.

The 54-minute project features a mix of animation and live action and showcases Glover’s recent Childish Gambino songs “Summertime Magic” and “This Is America.” Glover premiered the film in full at Coachella earlier this week.