Livestream Coachella 2019

Coachella is back. The first go-round of the ginormous California festival takes place this weekend. It boasts headlining sets from Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande, and performances from Janelle Monáe, the 1975, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, Kacey Musgraves, Pusha-T, Blood Orange, Billie Eilish, and more. Most (but not all) of the performances will be streaming online, so you can watch them from the comfort of your own home and not out in the hot, dry desert. Sound appealing?

The livestream is split between three separate feeds below. Hang out in the comments and let us know what you’re watching! We’ve got a schedule of all the livestream times, too — note that sometimes they don’t match up with their IRL set times (they’re delayed).

All times Eastern:

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Yellow Days (7:15PM, 1)

Hurray for the Riff Raff (7:15PM, 2)

Los Tucanes De Tijuana (7:15PM, 3)

Juaz (7:40PM, 3)

JPEGMAFIA (8:10PM, 1)

Mon Laferte (8:40PM, 2)

SG Lewis (8:45PM, 3) .

Kacey Musgraves (8:55PM, 1) .

Gorgon City (9:25PM, 2) .

Calypso Rose (9:30PM, 3)

Jaden Smith (9:45PM, 1)

DVSN (10:20PM, 3)

Tierra Whack (10:25PM, 2)

Polo & Pan (11:05PM, 3)

BLACKPINK (11:30PM, 1)

Ella Mai (11:55PM, 3)

Rüfüs Du Sol (12:00AM, 2)

Khruangbin (12:30AM, 3)

The 1975 (12:35AM, 1)

Diplo (1:15AM, 2)

Janelle Monáe (1:30AM, 1)

Charlotte Gainsbourg (2:15AM, 2)

Childish Gambino (2:25AM, 1)

Nora En Pure (2:30AM, 3)

DJ Snake (3:00AM, 2)

Kayzo (3:05AM, 3)

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Arizona (7:15PM, 1)

Wallows (7:15PM, 2)

Jambinai (7:15PM, 3)

FKJ (7:35PM, 3)

Guava Island, A Childish Gambino Film (8:00PM, 1, 2, 3)

Mr. Eazi (9:00PM, 2)

Steady Holiday (9:00PM, 3)

Sabrina Claudio (9:10PM, 1)

The Interrupters (9:30PM, 3) .

Mac DeMarco (9:40PM, 2)

Bazzi (10:05PM, 1)

Clozee (10:15PM, 3)

Sir (10:30PM, 2)

J Balvin (10:50PM, 1)

Virgil Abloh (10:55PM, 2)

Bob Moses (11:00PM, 3)

Maggie Rogers (11:25PM, 2)

Weezer (11:45PM, 1)

Gryffin (11:50PM, 3)

Christine and the Queens (12:15AM, 2)

Four Tet (12:30AM, 3)

Billie Eilish (12:50AM, 1)

Juice WRLD (1:15AM,, 2)

Parcels (1:30AM, 3)

Tame Impala (2:00AM, 1)

Wiz Khalifa (2:05AM, 2)

Smino (2:15AM, 3)

Kid Cudi (2:55AM, 2)

Little Simz (3:00AM, 3)

Bassnectar (3:30AM, 1)

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Emily King (7:15PM, 1)

Mansionair (7:15PM, 2)

Burna Boy (7:15 PM, 3)

Alice Merton (8:00PM, 2)

Pusha-T (8:05PM, 1)

Rico Nasty (8:45PM, 3)

Bad Bunny (8:55PM, 1)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra (8:55PM, 2)

Playboi Carti (9:25PM, 3)

Blood Orange (9:50PM, 1)

Dermot Kennedy (9:50PM, 2)

Clairo (10:15PM, 3)

Lizzo (10:40PM, 2)

Gesaffelstein (11:00PM, 3)

YG (12:00AM, 3)

Sofi Tukker (12:15AM, 2)

Dillon Francis (12:50AM, 3)

Chvrches (1:05AM, 2)

Ariana Grande (1:35AM, 1)

Kaytranada (1:55AM, 2)

NGHTMRE (2:10AM, 3)