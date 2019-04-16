The Dream Syndicate – “The Way In”

In the ’80s, the Dream Syndicate were one of the pioneering bands of LA’s neo-psychedelic Paisley Underground scene. After breaking up in 1989, they reunited in 2012. Five years later, they released Did I Find Myself Here?, their first new album in 30 years. And now, another couple of years later, they’re releasing another one.

These Times, which the Dream Syndicate recorded in Virginia with the Hold Steady/Dinosaur Jr. producer John Agnello, is arriving early next month. We’ve already heard two songs from it, the shadowy, droning “Black Light” and the motorik road-trip chug of “Put Some Miles On.” Today, they’ve shared a third, a fuzzily melodic rocker called “The Way In.”

“It’s the leadoff track, kind of a Rosetta Stone, decoder ring, instruction manual to light the way,” explains kead singer and songwriter Steve Wynn. “It’s all about clearing the decks, dusting off, fastening the spacesuit and bracing yourself for what might come next. It sounds like something we might have heard on the radio in 1981 when we were forming the band thinking, ‘Maybe we ought to sound like that.'” Listen below.

These Times is out 5/3 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.