Just Mustard – “Frank” Video

Just Mustard are a five-piece experimental rock group from Dundalk, Ireland. The band has already made a splash back home with their nomination for the Choice Music Prize (an Irish analogue to the UK’s Mercury Prize) for their 2018 debut full-length Wednesday. Following their strong start, the band are gearing up to release a 12″ split vinyl with two tracks, “Frank” and “October.” Today, Just Mustard are sharing the first of those.

The band self-directed a stop-motion video for “Frank,” a visual experience that aesthetically lands near the intersection of David Lynch and Pee-wee’s Playhouse. The song itself leads with a foreboding drones and a spry delivery from lead vocalist Katie Ball and tapers off with a cacophony of pulsating, droning guitars.

Watch “Frank” below.

TOUR DATES

04/11 – Bristol, England @ Thekla w/ Fontaines D.C

04/12 – Leeds, England @ Brudenell Social Club w/ Fontaines D.C

04/13 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla w/ Fontaines D.C

04/14 – Glasgow, Scotland @ King Tuts w/ Fontaines D.C

04/16 – Nottingham, England @ Bodega w/ Fontaines D.C

04/17 – London, England @ The Garage w/ Fontaines D.C

04/18 – Brighton, England @ The Haunt w/ Fontaines D.C

04/19 – London, England @ Off The Cuff

04/20 – Stockton, England @ Stockton Calling

04/22 – Paris, France @ Point Éphémère w/ Fontaines D.C

05/04 – Liverpool, England @ Sound City Festival

05/05 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Stag and Dagger Festival

05/07 – London, England @ Old Blue Last

05/09 – Brighton, England @ The Great Escape

05/10 – Brighton, England @ The Great Escape

05/11 – Leeds, England @ Gold Sounds

05/12 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman’s Club, Eastbound Festival

05/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling

05/31 – Drogheda, Ireland @ Vantastival Festival

06/01 – Kerry, Ireland @ K Fest

06/07 – Belfast, England @ The Empire w/ The Twilight Sad

06/08 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle w/ The Cure

06/28 – Wicklow, Ireland @ Knockanstockan Festival

08/03 – Waterford, Ireland @ All Together Now

08/15-18 – Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival

“Frank” b/w “October” is out on vinyl in May and digitally 6/1. Pre-order it here.