Just Mustard – “Frank” Video

Just Mustard are a five-piece experimental rock group from Dundalk, Ireland. The band has already made a splash back home with their nomination for the Choice Music Prize (an Irish analogue to the UK’s Mercury Prize) for their 2018 debut full-length Wednesday. Following their strong start, the band are gearing up to release a 12″ split vinyl with two tracks, “Frank” and “October.” Today, Just Mustard are sharing the first of those.
The band self-directed a stop-motion video for “Frank,” a visual experience that aesthetically lands near the intersection of David Lynch and Pee-wee’s Playhouse. The song itself leads with a foreboding drones and a spry delivery from lead vocalist Katie Ball and tapers off with a cacophony of pulsating, droning guitars.
Watch “Frank” below.
TOUR DATES
04/11 – Bristol, England @ Thekla w/ Fontaines D.C
04/12 – Leeds, England @ Brudenell Social Club w/ Fontaines D.C
04/13 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla w/ Fontaines D.C
04/14 – Glasgow, Scotland @ King Tuts w/ Fontaines D.C
04/16 – Nottingham, England @ Bodega w/ Fontaines D.C
04/17 – London, England @ The Garage w/ Fontaines D.C
04/18 – Brighton, England @ The Haunt w/ Fontaines D.C
04/19 – London, England @ Off The Cuff
04/20 – Stockton, England @ Stockton Calling
04/22 – Paris, France @ Point Éphémère w/ Fontaines D.C
05/04 – Liverpool, England @ Sound City Festival
05/05 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Stag and Dagger Festival
05/07 – London, England @ Old Blue Last
05/09 – Brighton, England @ The Great Escape
05/10 – Brighton, England @ The Great Escape
05/11 – Leeds, England @ Gold Sounds
05/12 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman’s Club, Eastbound Festival
05/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling
05/31 – Drogheda, Ireland @ Vantastival Festival
06/01 – Kerry, Ireland @ K Fest
06/07 – Belfast, England @ The Empire w/ The Twilight Sad
06/08 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle w/ The Cure
06/28 – Wicklow, Ireland @ Knockanstockan Festival
08/03 – Waterford, Ireland @ All Together Now
08/15-18 – Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival
“Frank” b/w “October” is out on vinyl in May and digitally 6/1. Pre-order it here.