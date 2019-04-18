Kodak Black Arrested On Drug And Gun Charges

Kodak Black has been arrested on gun and drug charges, Pitchfork reports. The rapper was stopped by border officials last night while trying to re-enter the US from Canada. Customs agents found an undeclared Glock 9mm pistol and marijuana in his car, and more marijuana and handguns were found in another car traveling in his party.

Kodak Black and three other individuals traveling with him were arrested for criminal possession of a weapon — a felony — and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. All four were remanded to Niagara County Jail and are being held in custody on a $20,000 cash bond or a $40,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court next month.

Before his arrest, Kodak Black was scheduled to perform a show at the House Of Blues in Boston last night. Fans waited for hours before the gig was officially cancelled, and footage on social media shows attendees chanting “fuck Kodak” outside the club. TMZ reports that local cops had to come to assist in clearing the venue.