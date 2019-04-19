Lil Dicky – “Earth” Video

Last year, Lil Dicky released his problematic collab with Chris Brown, “Freaky Friday.” Now, the joke-rapper is setting his sights on climate change. Thursday morning, he went on Ellen to tease a video for a new song called “Earth.” Dicky said the video features 30 of the biggest stars in the world — like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Ed Sheeran — playing cartoon animals who sing about environmental disaster. Now, we see the full video. Bieber is a baboon, Grande is a zebra, Sheeran is a koala, Snoop Dogg is a marijuana plant, and Halsey is a lion cub.

Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, Adam Levine, Kevin Hart, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Sia, Hailee Steinfeld, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Joel Embiid, Meghan Trainor, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Psy, Kris Wu, Backstreet Boys, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, and Leonardo DiCaprio are also involved in the project.

On Ellen, Dicky said the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation is helping him choose an environmental organization for the video’s proceeds to benefit. Check out the video for Lil Dicky’s “Earth” below.