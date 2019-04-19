Stream Lizzo’s New Album & Watch Her Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On Kimmel

According to Lizzo’s contagiously fun single “Juice,” she’s “not a snack at all — baby I’m the whole damn meal!” It’s a conclusion we agree with: Her new album Cuz I Love You, out today, is further evidence that the Minnesota singer/rapper/dancer/flautist is the full package. She continued to bolster her case with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night right around the time the album dropped.

As on several other TV shows, Lizzo opted to perform “Juice,” a song that deserves as much exposure as it can get (though honestly the Missy Elliott collab “Tempo” is just as deserving of some shine). She set this one apart by making it a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. Lizzo and her dancers wore tops from Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing emblazoned with Crenshaw, his neighborhood in South Central LA. She began the performance by getting a weave while sipping on juice, and during the dance breakdown before the final chorus, the song morphed into a squealing West Coast rap beat.

It was a cool tribute, not too showy but clear and obvious all the same. Also, “Juice” remains the jam. Check it out below, and stick around for the full Cuz I Love You experience.

Cuz I Luv You is out now on Atlantic.