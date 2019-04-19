Sebadoh – “Raging River” Video

O.G. indie rock heroes Sebadoh are preparing to release their first album in six years, Act Surprised. The rollout thus far has included “Celebrate The Void” and “Stunned,” and as of today you can add “Raging River” to that list.

Jason Loewenstein sums this one up like so: “Wouldn’t it be great if a big raging river came thru here and washed away all the assholes?” If I’m understanding the lyrics right, it finds him taking aim at conspiracy theorists and people manipulated by fake news. Over a steadily chugging guitar groove, Loewenstein sings, “Everything went south you put your mind in your mouth/ Through the bars and stars of the stage/ Then the truth came to town and started bossing you around/ What will we do with our rage?”

Act Surprised is out 5/24. Pre-order it here.