Nicole Yun – “Tommie” & “Supernatural Babe”

You may have heard Nicole Yun’s voice out front of Eternal Summers, the dreamy Virginia indie rock combo that bequeathed us quite a few enjoyable records over the past decade. She’ll soon release her debut solo album Paper Suit — recorded with pals including Ava Luna’s Julian Fader, Guided By Voices’ Doug Gillard, and many others — and as of today we can hear its first two songs.

The album supposedly draws inspiration from Britpop and other ’90s artists like Jeff Buckley and Juliana Hatfield, and you can hear that a bit in the jangly shimmer of opening track “Tommie.” More than any of those influences, the tune’s mind-altering groove reminds me of the Stone Roses. “Supernatural Babe” offers a punchier version of pop-rock, with Yun’s striking vocal melody and a swirls of keyboard giving way to a delightful saxophone solo after the bridge. Seriously, stick around until that sax kicks in; you won’t regret it.

Hear both songs below.

<a href="http://nicoleyun.bandcamp.com/album/paper-suit" target="_blank">Paper Suit by Nicole Yun</a>

Paper Suit is out 6/7 on Kanine. Pre-order it here.